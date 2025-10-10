Home>>
Medals for China's 15th National Games unveiled in Hong Kong
(Ecns.cn) 13:11, October 10, 2025
Medals for China's 15th National Games are unveiled in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), Oct. 9, 2025. (Photo: China News Network/Chen Yongnuo)
On Thursday, a media day activity for China's 15th National Games was held in HKSAR, with exhibits including medals for the games on display, attracting citizens to visit.
(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Hong Kong maintains 5 universities in global top 100
- Hong Kong's National Day celebrations showcase unity, jubilation
- HKSAR gov't holds flag-raising ceremony, reception to mark National Day
- Drone light show staged to celebrate 76th anniversary of founding of PRC in Hong Kong
- John Lee calls for prompt action at 1st Northern Metropolis committee meeting
- Hong Kong's securities industry sees continued earnings growth, record transactions in H1 of 2025
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.