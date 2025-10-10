We Are China

Medals for China's 15th National Games unveiled in Hong Kong

Ecns.cn) 13:11, October 10, 2025

Medals for China's 15th National Games are unveiled in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), Oct. 9, 2025. (Photo: China News Network/Chen Yongnuo)

On Thursday, a media day activity for China's 15th National Games was held in HKSAR, with exhibits including medals for the games on display, attracting citizens to visit.

