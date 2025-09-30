Hong Kong's securities industry sees continued earnings growth, record transactions in H1 of 2025

September 30, 2025

HONG KONG, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's securities sector maintained its steady growth momentum with a 14 percent profit increase to 28.9 billion Hong Kong dollars (3.71 billion U.S. dollars) amid record high securities transaction value in the first six months of this year, showed the latest financial review of the industry issued by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) on Monday.

The total value of transactions of all securities dealers and securities margin financiers reached a record 99.2 trillion Hong Kong dollars in the first half, up 22 percent from the second half of 2024 and 57 percent from a year ago, the review said.

The profit increase was bolstered by the steady growth of trading commission and the reduction in overheads and interest expenses, it said.

The net profits of all stock exchange participants totalled 15.6 billion Hong Kong dollars, up 34 percent from the previous six months. Notably, the net profits of Category C brokers doubled to 2.5 billion Hong Kong dollars.

"Once again, the solid performance of our licensed corporations showcases the strength and agility of our financial industry in a fast-changing business landscape, underscoring their key role in driving Hong Kong's continued success as a top international financial center," said Eric Yip, the SFC's executive director of intermediaries.

"The SFC remains fully committed to promoting long-term sustainable growth and diversity for the financial sector, ensuring its resilience and safeguarding investors," Yip noted.

