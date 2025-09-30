Qiangnao Technology to set up Asia-Pacific HQ at Hong Kong Cyberport

Xinhua) 09:05, September 30, 2025

HONG KONG, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- Qiangnao Technology, a brain-computer interface startup and one of Hangzhou's "Six Little Dragons," officially launched its operations in Hong Kong's Cyberport on Monday as the first of its kind to enter the facility, where it plans to establish a research and development base for the Asia-Pacific region.

At a launch ceremony for its operations here, Sun Dong, secretary for innovation, technology and industry of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government, said that Qiangnao Technology's choice to come to Hong Kong reflects confidence in the city's innovation and technology environment.

He emphasized that Hong Kong serves as a "super connector" and "super value creator," enabling Chinese mainland enterprises to expand into international markets and achieve their strategic goals of going global.

Han Bicheng, founder and CEO of Qiangnao Technology, said he believed that establishing a presence in Hong Kong is not only a crucial step in the company's globalization strategy but also a significant milestone in its industrialization process.

Simon Chan, chairman of Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited, highlighted that Qiangnao Technology's cutting-edge technology will integrate with Cyberport's ecosystem in areas such as artificial intelligence, data science, and cybersecurity, fostering collaboration across government, industry, academia, and investment.

Also on Monday, Qiangnao Technology signed a memorandum of understanding with Hong Kong Polytechnic University to explore the establishment of a joint research center and promote the application of smart prosthetics technologies in Hong Kong.

