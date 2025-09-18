Hong Kong to step up development of AI, data science industries

Xinhua) 10:36, September 18, 2025

HONG KONG, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong will step up the development of artificial intelligence (AI) and data science industries, John Lee, chief executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), said Wednesday.

Delivering his policy address, Lee highlighted Hong Kong's advantages in scientific research, capital, data and talent, as well as abundant use cases, outlining measures to facilitate an extensive and deep integration of AI across sectors, with a view to achieving "industries for AI" and "AI for industries."

To promote scientific research and leverage the city's talents, the HKSAR government has earmarked 1 billion Hong Kong dollars (about 128.62 million U.S. dollars) for the establishment of the Hong Kong AI Research and Development Institute in 2026, Lee said.

Hong Kong will capitalize on its advantages under "one country, two systems" and promote the early establishment of a mechanism for cross-boundary flow of mainland data to Hong Kong Park for scientific research purposes, supporting AI application testing and innovation, Lee said.

AI application will also be scaled up, according to the chief executive. The HKSAR government will promote AI applications in government services and the business sector, while government departments will develop their own AI solutions, Lee said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)