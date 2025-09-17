HKSAR chief executive pledges full support for work of IOMed

Xinhua) 15:31, September 17, 2025

HONG KONG, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- The International Organization for Mediation (IOMed), headquartered in Hong Kong, will strengthen Hong Kong's positioning as a center for international legal and dispute resolution services, said John Lee, chief executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), pledging full support for the work of the IOMed.

Delivering his policy address on Wednesday, Lee said the HKSAR government will organize international conferences, professional training, internships and other programs to help Hong Kong's young people and legal professionals work with the IOMed, nurturing more international mediation professionals for Hong Kong.

"The Department of Justice (DoJ) will construct the Hong Kong International Legal Service Building adjacent to the IOMed headquarters. The building will house facilities such as the headquarters of the Hong Kong International Legal Talents Training Academy, as well as international legal and dispute resolution services institutions," Lee said.

Lee also said that HKSAR will "step up the promotion of legal services in Hong Kong and deepen our mediation culture, reinforcing our position as an international legal hub and the Capital of Mediation."

