HKSAR chief executive pledges full support for work of IOMed
HONG KONG, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- The International Organization for Mediation (IOMed), headquartered in Hong Kong, will strengthen Hong Kong's positioning as a center for international legal and dispute resolution services, said John Lee, chief executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), pledging full support for the work of the IOMed.
Delivering his policy address on Wednesday, Lee said the HKSAR government will organize international conferences, professional training, internships and other programs to help Hong Kong's young people and legal professionals work with the IOMed, nurturing more international mediation professionals for Hong Kong.
"The Department of Justice (DoJ) will construct the Hong Kong International Legal Service Building adjacent to the IOMed headquarters. The building will house facilities such as the headquarters of the Hong Kong International Legal Talents Training Academy, as well as international legal and dispute resolution services institutions," Lee said.
Lee also said that HKSAR will "step up the promotion of legal services in Hong Kong and deepen our mediation culture, reinforcing our position as an international legal hub and the Capital of Mediation."
Photos
Related Stories
- Hong Kong universities to admit more non-local students from 2026
- Hong Kong to establish task force to support mainland enterprises overseas expansion
- HKSAR to build an int'l gold trading market: John Lee
- John Lee unveils plans to continuously strengthen stock market
- HKSAR ascends to 15th place on global innovation index
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.