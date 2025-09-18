Hong Kong to build int'l "partner port" network, prepare for green shipping corridor

Xinhua) 09:31, September 18, 2025

HONG KONG, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- The HKSAR government will establish "partner port" relationships with mainland regions of strategic collaboration significance, as well as regions under the cooperation framework of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), and prepare for the development of a green shipping corridor, said John Lee, chief executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

Delivering his policy address on Wednesday, Lee said that the HKSAR government is actively extending Hong Kong's cargo sources, promoting intermodal cargo transport from the mainland's inland provinces and cities to international markets through Hong Kong via railway, sea, land and river.

Currently, cargo originating from Chongqing and Chengdu can be sent by sea-railway intermodal service to Yantian Port in Shenzhen or Beibu Gulf in Guangxi, then transhipped to the Kwai Tsing Container Terminals by feeders or daily liner service. This fully leverages the complementary strengths of the ports concerned, achieving mutual benefits, he said.

"We will also require all vessels providing methanol bunkering services in Hong Kong waters to install mass flow meters to improve bunkering efficiency within next year," and "will amend the Merchant Shipping (Registration) Ordinance next year to render the registration processes more flexible and digitalized," Lee said.

