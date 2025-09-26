High-speed railway service between Hong Kong, mainland gradually resumes

Xinhua) 13:05, September 26, 2025

Passengers are pictured at Hong Kong West Kowloon Station in south China's Hong Kong, Sept. 25, 2025. The high-speed railway service between Hong Kong West Kowloon Station and stations in the Chinese mainland gradually resumed on Thursday as typhoon Ragasa edged away. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

