Hong Kong SAR chief executive delivers 2025 policy address

HONG KONG, Sept. 18 (People's Daily Online) -- John Lee Ka-chiu, chief executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), delivered his fourth policy address on Sept.17, unveiling a range of initiatives to strengthen both established and emerging industries, attract overseas investment and talent, support mainland enterprises to "go global" and improve people's livelihoods.

Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu delivers his fourth policy address, Sept. 17, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Wu Yuyangyang)

Entitled "Deepening Reforms for Our People Leveraging Our Strengths for a Brighter Future", the policy address initiatives are well aligned with the city's competitive advantages under the "one country, two systems" principle, Lee said.

"With an ever-expanding influence internationally, Hong Kong is rated the world's freest economy, as well as an advanced and business-friendly city. These fully demonstrate the notable institutional strengths and great vitality of 'one country, two systems'," Lee added.

Under the "one country, two systems" policy, Hong Kong enjoys the unique advantages of attracting overseas enterprises and assisting mainland enterprises in going global, Lee noted. "In the past, we focused primarily on bringing in enterprises, achieving remarkable growth and success. The new opportunities ahead for Hong Kong, however, will come from helping Chinese mainland enterprises expand abroad," he said.

To attract more investment from the mainland and overseas, Lee announced that the government would formulate preferential policy packages, including incentives such as land grants, land premiums, financial subsidies and tax incentives, to attract high-value industries and companies to Hong Kong.

Lee highlighted the development of the Northern Metropolis, an area that borders the mainland and accounts for about one-third of Hong Kong's total area and population, calling it a "new engine for Hong Kong's economic development and holding immense potential."

To accelerate its development, a new committee on developing the Northern Metropolis will be set up, chaired by the chief executive, with a view to raising the level of decision-making. Administrative workflows will be streamlined, while unnecessary barriers and restrictions will be removed. Additionally, dedicated legislation will be introduced to empower the government to devise simplified statutory procedures for accelerating the development of the Northern Metropolis.

To strengthen governance, Lee said he will establish an accountability system for heads of departments as well as an artificial intelligence efficacy enhancement team.

Lee identified AI as "a key driving force" for industrial development. "With our advantages in scientific research, capital, data and talent, together with abundant use cases, Hong Kong is poised to become a global hub for AI development," he said.

The policy address included policy objectives, key measures and performance indicators. A supplementary document providing further information on the policy measures and related matters was also released.

"Hong Kong faces challenges and is also presented with continuing opportunities amid the changing world," Lee said. "Our country, the world's second-largest economy, is our staunchest supporter and the source of our biggest opportunities. Combined with Hong Kong's international prospects, our opportunities far outweigh the challenges. By working together, innovating, and embracing reform, we will turn our beloved Hong Kong into an even better home for everyone. The Pearl of the Orient will keep shining brighter than ever before."

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)