Streets of Hong Kong adorned with decorations for upcoming National Day, Mid-Autumn Festival

Xinhua) 08:57, September 29, 2025

Staff members hang decorative lanterns in south China's Hong Kong, Sept. 28, 2025. With the approach of National Day and the Mid-Autumn Festival, the streets of Hong Kong are adorned with festive decorations. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

A boy rides past decorative lanterns in south China's Hong Kong, Sept. 27, 2025. With the approach of National Day and the Mid-Autumn Festival, the streets of Hong Kong are adorned with festive decorations. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

A mother and her child view decorative lanterns in south China's Hong Kong, Sept. 28, 2025. With the approach of National Day and the Mid-Autumn Festival, the streets of Hong Kong are adorned with festive decorations. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

Staff members hang decorative lanterns in south China's Hong Kong, Sept. 28, 2025. With the approach of National Day and the Mid-Autumn Festival, the streets of Hong Kong are adorned with festive decorations. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

This photo taken on Sept. 28, 2025 shows decorative lanterns in south China's Hong Kong. With the approach of National Day and the Mid-Autumn Festival, the streets of Hong Kong are adorned with festive decorations. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)