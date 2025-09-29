Streets of Hong Kong adorned with decorations for upcoming National Day, Mid-Autumn Festival
Staff members hang decorative lanterns in south China's Hong Kong, Sept. 28, 2025. With the approach of National Day and the Mid-Autumn Festival, the streets of Hong Kong are adorned with festive decorations. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)
A boy rides past decorative lanterns in south China's Hong Kong, Sept. 27, 2025. With the approach of National Day and the Mid-Autumn Festival, the streets of Hong Kong are adorned with festive decorations. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)
A mother and her child view decorative lanterns in south China's Hong Kong, Sept. 28, 2025. With the approach of National Day and the Mid-Autumn Festival, the streets of Hong Kong are adorned with festive decorations. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)
Staff members hang decorative lanterns in south China's Hong Kong, Sept. 28, 2025. With the approach of National Day and the Mid-Autumn Festival, the streets of Hong Kong are adorned with festive decorations. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)
This photo taken on Sept. 28, 2025 shows decorative lanterns in south China's Hong Kong. With the approach of National Day and the Mid-Autumn Festival, the streets of Hong Kong are adorned with festive decorations. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)
Photos
