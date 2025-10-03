Drone light show staged to celebrate 76th anniversary of founding of PRC in Hong Kong
A drone light show is staged in celebration of the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Hong Kong, south China, Oct. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)
Photos
