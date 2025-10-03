HKSAR gov't holds flag-raising ceremony, reception to mark National Day

Xinhua) 11:11, October 03, 2025

HONG KONG, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Wednesday held a flag-raising ceremony and a reception to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

The flag-raising ceremony was held at the Golden Bauhinia Square on Wednesday morning. The national anthem was played, and China's national flag and the flag of the HKSAR were hoisted.

The ceremony was attended by Leung Chun-ying, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, John Lee, chief executive of the HKSAR, Zhou Ji, director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, Dong Jingwei, director of the Office for Safeguarding National Security of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, Cui Jianchun, commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the HKSAR, Lai Ruxin, political commissar of the PLA Hong Kong Garrison as well as prominent figures from various sectors in Hong Kong.

Following the ceremony, a grand reception was hosted by the HKSAR government in the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center.

In his speech at the reception, Lee said that China remains committed to opening up and pursuing high-quality development, offering Chinese wisdom for the reform of the global governance system and demonstrating its responsibility as a major power.

Lee highlighted Hong Kong's ascent in international ratings. The progress has not only demonstrated that HKSAR's governance is on the right track and showed the united efforts of the government and the people of Hong Kong, but also testified to the promising economic outlook and confidence of the international community in Hong Kong, as well as its strong vibrancy under "one country, two systems," he said.

"I am confident that by working together, innovating and embracing reforms, we will turn our beloved Hong Kong into an even better home for everyone. The Pearl of the Orient will keep shining brighter than ever before," said Lee.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)