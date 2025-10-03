Hong Kong's National Day celebrations showcase unity, jubilation

Xinhua) 12:12, October 03, 2025

HONG KONG, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- From flag-raising ceremony to hand-painted lanterns and fireworks display, Hong Kong has been immersed in a jubilant atmosphere as a series of events unfolded to celebrate the National Day.

At 8 a.m. on Wednesday, a flag-raising ceremony was held at the Golden Bauhinia Square. Amidst the solemn notes of the national anthem, China's national flag and the flag of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) were hoisted high.

Similar ceremonies took place across the city -- in schools, sports parks, and government units -- turning the streets into a vibrant sea of red and adding to the holiday spirit.

At the National Day reception, John Lee, chief executive of the HKSAR, said that China remains committed to opening up and pursuing high-quality development, offering Chinese wisdom for the reform of the global governance system and demonstrating its responsibility as a major power.

Highlighting Hong Kong's ascent in international ratings, Lee expressed confidence in the city's future prospects.

"I am confident that by working together, innovating and embracing reforms, we will turn our beloved Hong Kong into an even better home for everyone. The Pearl of the Orient will keep shining brighter than ever before," said Lee.

With the Mid-Autumn Festival approaching, the city is also adorned with festive decorations. Colorful hanging lanterns in Wan Chai, fire dragon dance and bustling night market in Victoria Park, and the stunning 12.8-meter-tall fairy lantern in the West Kowloon Cultural District -- all these have created breathtaking spectacles for visitors.

In celebration of the National Day, a range of benefits were also rolled out for citizens and tourists, including free tram rides, complimentary entry to museums and parks, as well as dining and cinema discounts.

The festivities have attracted an influx of travelers. By 4 p.m. on Wednesday, the city had recorded about 550,000 passenger trips at all control points, with inbound travelers surpassing 300,000, according to the Immigration Department of the HKSAR government.

The celebrations reached a climax with the highly anticipated fireworks display. Under the theme of "Victoria Harbor Fireworks Shine Across the Motherland," the show was divided into eight scenes. It began with "Fireworks Bloom to Celebrate National Day," where bursts of peonies, golden chrysanthemums, and shimmering silver spheres danced to stirring music, symbolizing the resilience and rejuvenating strength of the Chinese.

The 23-minute performance unfolded like a vibrant, colorful scroll, beautifully complementing the skyline on both sides of Victoria Harbor and captivating countless spectators who lingered long after the final fireworks faded.

"May Hong Kong forever retain its unique charm of openness and inclusiveness, and thrive ever more firmly in the strong embrace of our motherland," said Hong Kong resident Mr. Chu.

