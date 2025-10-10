Home>>
All eyes on the roly-poly lady
(People's Daily App) 11:20, October 10, 2025
Take a look and see if you can guess how many are watching this real-life tumbler toy performance at the Datang Everbright City scenic area in Xi'an, an ancient capital with a history of over 3,100 years in Shaanxi Province.
