Chinese FM calls for stronger China-Italy cooperation to advance world peace, development

Xinhua) 11:18, October 10, 2025

Italian President Sergio Mattarella meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, in Rome, Italy, Oct. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

ROME, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday called on Italy to work with China to make new contributions to world peace and the progress of human civilization.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, to whom Wang conveyed Chinese President Xi Jinping's cordial greetings.

China values Italy's influence in Europe and the world, Wang said, noting that China stands ready to work with Italy to implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, accelerate the advancement of the action plan on strengthening their comprehensive strategic partnership, and ensure more stable, resilient and fruitful bilateral relations.

Wang called for more modern-day "Marco Polos" to serve as bridges and links between different civilizations. The time-honored cultures and profound histories of China and Italy enable the two countries to view their differences with inclusiveness, address present-day challenges with wisdom, and explore the future of humanity with vision, he said.

Wang noted that the Chinese president has pointed out that all countries live in the same global village and should transcend divisions and differences, uphold the principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits, and work together to build a community with a shared future for mankind. To this end, the Chinese president has put forward four global initiatives, providing the public goods that the world needs most today, he added.

Wang highlighted that in particular, the Global Governance Initiative recently proposed by the Chinese president aims to consolidate and strengthen the leading position of the United Nations, improve global governance through reform, and build a more just and equitable global governance system. Wang expressed hope that Italy will actively take part and work with China to practice true multilateralism, making new contributions to world peace and the progress of human civilization.

For his part, Mattarella asked Wang to convey his sincere greetings to the Chinese president.

He spoke highly of the positive outcomes of the 12th Joint Meeting of the Italy-China Government Committee. He said that China enjoys great prestige in the international community and plays an increasingly important role, adding that Italy expects China to make greater contributions to world peace and stability.

Mattarella agreed with the notion of humanity sharing a common future, and welcomed the series of major initiatives proposed by the Chinese president, believing that they fully meet the needs of the international community and the aspirations of people across all countries.

The two sides also exchanged views on issues including the situation in the Middle East and the Ukraine crisis.

During his visit, Wang also held talks with Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani. Together, they attended the 12th Joint Meeting of the China-Italy Government Committee and met the press.

