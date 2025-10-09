China, Italy reaffirm strong ties, pledge closer cooperation

Xinhua) 08:09, October 09, 2025

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani in Rome, Italy, Oct. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

ROME, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- The history of exchanges between China and Italy has fully demonstrated that openness, cooperation, and shared development are the right choices based on both countries' cultural heritage and practical needs, visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here Wednesday.

These choices serve the fundamental and long-term interests of both sides and reflect the shared aspirations of the two peoples, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, when meeting with Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani.

This year marks the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Italy. Wang said that for more than half a century, the two countries have carried out high-level and pragmatic cooperation, promoted high-quality cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and built a fruitful comprehensive strategic partnership.

China is willing to work with Italy to strengthen confidence, eliminate interference, actively implement the action plan on strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership, promote more achievements in bilateral cooperation and boost the economic development of the two countries, Wang added.

Wang noted that as comprehensive strategic partners, China and Italy should maintain close exchanges, trust and support each other, and address each other's major concerns. China hopes and believes that Italy will continue to faithfully adhere to the one-China principle and consolidate the political foundation for the sound and steady growth of bilateral relations.

He called on the two countries to continue to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries through concrete actions, and transform the good political will into the driving force for the development of China-Italy relations.

Wang said that China is willing to actively explore cooperation potential with Italy in green, digital, aerospace, artificial intelligence and other fields, and provide a fair, transparent, non-discriminatory and predictable business environment to encourage enterprises of the two countries to increase two-way investments.

Wang stressed that in a world undergoing both changes and turmoil, China and Italy, as outstanding representatives of the ancient civilizations of the East and the West, should and are well placed to draw wisdom and inspiration from their rich histories, provide rational and practical solutions to global pressing challenges, join hands as a force for world peace and stability, and make unremitting efforts to promote the building of a more just and equitable global governance system.

Tajani said Italy attaches great importance to its relations with China. The two sides have achieved remarkable cooperation results in various fields within the framework of the strategic partnership and have built a constructive and mutually beneficial relationship, he added.

He noted that economic and trade cooperation serves as a key driving force for the development of bilateral ties. He expressed the hope that both sides will enhance dialogue and exchanges through bilateral mechanisms such as the China-Italy Government Committee and the two countries' Joint Commission for Economic and Trade Cooperation, deepen practical cooperation, implement the three-year action plan well, and promote the continuous in-depth development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

Italy is willing to expand mutual investment with China in both traditional and innovative sectors, expand exchanges and cooperation in science and technology, healthcare, tourism, culture and other fields, open more direct flights, and make good use of the opportunity of Italy hosting the Winter Olympics next year to strengthen mutual support, he said.

Italy welcomes more Chinese enterprises to increase investment in Italy and is willing to create a favorable environment for this purpose, he added.

Tajani said that Italy firmly adheres to the one-China policy and will never waver in this position. He noted that China, as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, plays a pivotal role in safeguarding world peace and development. Italy stands ready to strengthen multilateral cooperation with China and to work together to promote the peaceful resolution of issues such as the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the Ukraine crisis, he said.

