Beijing, Rome hail free trade

08:41, October 10, 2025 By Zhang Yunbi ( China Daily

Foreign Minister Wang Yi has identified three phrases — mutual respect, opening and cooperation, and exchanges and mutual learning — as the shared belief and wisdom of both China and Italy, two ancient civilizations.

These three aspects help secure the growth of bilateral ties and "offer a viable path for the international community to tackle changes in this era", Wang told reporters on Wednesday in Rome, alongside Italy's deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, Antonio Tajani.

Wang was in Italy attending the 12th Joint Meeting of the China-Italy Government Committee, held with Tajani. The talks come as the two countries celebrate the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations, with annual bilateral trade exceeding $70 billion for consecutive years.

Cultural and institutional differences, Wang said, should not hinder dialogue and cooperation. The key is to "understand and support each other's core interests and legitimate concerns", he said.

Unilateral bullying should not dominate the background of this era, and the international community should not repeat the mistakes of the law of the jungle, he said. "Treating each other as equals and engaging in dialogue and consultation are the only way to resolve conflicts and differences."

As representatives of Eastern and Western civilizations, China and Italy have made tremendous contributions to the development and progress of human society, he said.

Given the current complex and volatile international situation, the two countries should draw on the successes of past exchanges to provide valuable lessons for the development of international relations, he added.

China is willing to work with Italy to continue serving as constructive forces for maintaining peace, stability, development and prosperity, while "promoting unity within the international community to address global challenges", he said.

When it comes to openness and win-win cooperation, Wang told reporters that both China and Italy support free trade and an open world economy.

Italy is known for small- and medium-sized enterprises, he said, and China provides the most suitable and broadest platform for Italian companies to showcase their wisdom and talents.

Lasting impetus

Wang said the two sides have held the China-Italy Science, Technology and Innovation Week for 13 consecutive years, which "provides a lasting impetus for the two countries to strengthen trade, investment and technological cooperation".

Looking ahead to China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30), Wang said the country will accelerate the transformation and upgrading of its industries, making them more high-end, intelligent and green, while further expanding the high-level opening-up of its super-large market.

This "will provide a new list of opportunities for cooperation with China by countries including Italy", he said.

At the committee meeting, Tajani said China is Italy's priority partner and that Rome attaches great importance to the huge opportunities in the Chinese market.

Italy is willing to join hands with China to support free trade, maintain the smooth functioning of global supply chains, and make joint efforts to resolve international disputes peacefully through dialogue, he said.

Italy is now one of the European countries enjoying the most direct flights to China. The annual number of Italian visitors to China doubled last year following China's implementation of a visa-free policy for Italian citizens.

Wang said China will further extend its visa-free policy for Italy, allowing more "Marco Polos of the new era" to feel free to take a trip to China.

In a separate meeting with Wang, Tajani said Italy stands ready to open more direct flights and make good use of the opportunity of hosting the Winter Olympics next year to strengthen mutual support.

Italy welcomes more Chinese enterprises to increase investment in the country and is willing to create a favorable environment for this purpose, he said.

On Thursday, Italian President Sergio Mattarella met with Wang, and the two sides also exchanged views on the Middle East situation and the Ukraine crisis.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)