China-Italy cooperation boasts highlights and mutual benefits: Chinese FM

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, shakes hands with Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani before attending the 12th Joint Meeting of the China-Italy Government Committee in Rome, Italy, Oct. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

ROME, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- China-Italy cooperation is full of highlights and mutually beneficial, visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here Wednesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when attending the 12th Joint Meeting of the China-Italy Government Committee with Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani, where he spoke highly of the achievements of China-Italy cooperation across various fields in his concluding remarks.

Wang noted that China and Italy have actively implemented the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries since last year. Taking the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Italy this year as an opportunity, the two countries have steadily expanded practical cooperation in various fields, with numerous highlights.

The China-Italy Lin-gang Innovation Cooperation Park has been initially completed, the two sides jointly launched the Zhangheng 1-02 electromagnetic monitoring satellite, the double taxation agreement between China and Italy officially took effect, both sides have supported each other in promoting enterprises, and more than 70 Italian companies will participate in the 8th China International Import Expo, said Wang.

The two countries have launched the first batch of four classic literary works for mutual translation, over ten outstanding Chinese and Italian films have been screened in both countries, Shanghai and Shenzhen have respectively held twin-city events with Milan -- the fashion design forum and the lifestyle week. China has implemented a unilateral visa-free policy for Italian citizens and will continue to extend it, welcoming more Italian friends to enjoy a spontaneous "journey to China", he added.

Wang said that China and Italy are two major economies that support free trade, two major forces that safeguard multilateralism, and two ancient civilizations that advocate exchanges and mutual learning.

In a world facing complex and intertwined changes, Wang called for China and Italy to demonstrate their sense of responsibility and commitment, follow the trend of the times, always trust each other, and achieve mutual success.

Both sides should uphold an open spirit to expand and optimize practical cooperation, and make greater contributions to their respective economic development and the well-being of the two peoples with rich cooperation achievements, Wang said.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends the 12th Joint Meeting of the China-Italy Government Committee with Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani in Rome, Italy, Oct. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

