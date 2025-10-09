Chinese FM urges stronger China-Italy cooperation at Rome meeting

ROME, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attended the 12th Joint Meeting of the China-Italy Government Committee in Rome on Wednesday, during which he called for enhanced cooperation between the two countries.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that since last year, Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Senate President Ignazio La Russa and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni have paid visits to China, respectively, and the two sides issued an action plan to strengthen their comprehensive strategic partnership.

China and Italy have actively implemented the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries. Taking the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Italy this year as an opportunity, they have steadily expanded practical cooperation in various fields, with numerous highlights, Wang said in the joint meeting.

Wang recognized the important role of the China-Italy Government Committee, the first inter-governmental cooperation mechanism established between China and a European country, in promoting bilateral relations. The mechanism, which has now entered its 21st year, has won broad trust and support from various sectors of both countries.

At a time when the current international situation is undergoing rapid and profound changes, China-Italy cooperation is facing new situations, new opportunities and new challenges. China is willing to work with Italy to uphold the original aspiration of establishing the China-Italy Government Committee, adhere to principles while innovating, and promote the upgrading of the cooperation mechanism to version 2.0 which is more systematic, targeted and effective, so as to better align with the development strategy of China-Italy relations, Wang said.

Wang proposed to reinforce the strategic dimension of the mechanism and make it more dynamic. Efforts should stay aligned with the important consensus reached and strategic guidance provided by the leaders of both countries, innovate working approaches, and accelerate the implementation of the three-year action plan issued.

The platform building should be strengthened to make the mechanism more vibrant, Wang said, noting that the two sides should strengthen the design of agendas and topics, promote exchanges and mutual visits, facilitate connections between enterprises and institutions, deeply tap potential, and endow bilateral cooperation with new impetus.

Wang also called for promoting sub-national cooperation to make the mechanism more practical. Localities should continue to play a key role in trade cooperation and cultural exchanges, and further energize the engagement of local enterprises and people-to-people exchanges.

China and Italy are two major economies that support free trade, two major forces that safeguard multilateralism, and two ancient civilizations that advocate exchanges and mutual learning. Against the backdrop of a complex and turbulent international situation, China and Italy should demonstrate their sense of responsibility and commitment, follow the trend of the times, maintain mutual trust and joint achievements, Wang said.

Guided by an open spirit, the two sides should expand and enhance pragmatic cooperation, making greater contributions to their respective economic development and the well-being of the peoples of both countries through fruitful cooperation outcomes, he added.

Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani, who also attended the meeting, positively evaluated the sound development of Italy-China relations and the fruitful outcomes achieved, stating that the friendship between the two countries has deep historical roots.

Thanks to the joint efforts of both sides, Italy and China have established a comprehensive strategic partnership that has yielded tangible benefits for the two peoples, with the Italy-China Government Committee playing an important role in this process, Tajani said, adding that the outcomes of the meeting reflect the positive intentions of both parties.

Tajani also noted that China is among Italy's priority partners, and the Italian side attaches great importance to the vast opportunities offered by the Chinese market. Italy looks forward to further deepening exchanges and cooperation with China in economy and trade, investment, science and technology, culture and sports, and enhancing mutual understanding between the two peoples. Italy is willing to join hands with China to uphold free trade, maintain the smoothness of the global supply chain, and make joint efforts to peacefully resolve international disputes through dialogue.

