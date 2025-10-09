Wisdom of ancient civilizations guides China-Italy cooperation, says Chinese FM

Xinhua) 09:39, October 09, 2025

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani in Rome, Italy, Oct. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

ROME, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- China and Italy, drawing on the wisdom of their rich ancient civilizations, can both strengthen bilateral ties and offer practical pathways for the international community to respond to today's global challenges, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here Wednesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said this while meeting the press together with Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani.

Mutual respect, openness, cooperation, and mutual learning are the shared principles of China and Italy, embodying the wisdom of two ancient civilizations, said Wang. They not only provide a solid guarantee for the development of bilateral relations but also offer practical pathways for the international community to address the changes of our times.

Wang noted that the 12th Joint Meeting of the China-Italy Government Committee was a complete success, with both sides reaching an important consensus on building a more stable and fruitful China-Italy relationship.

This year marks the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Italy. Over the past 55 years, the steady development of China-Italy relations has been based both on historical exchanges and on the need for mutually beneficial cooperation, Wang said.

Wang emphasized that mutual respect is the right way for countries to get along with each other. Those who share similar ideals and values are friends, and those who seek common ground while reserving differences can also be friends. Cultural and institutional differences should not become obstacles to dialogue and cooperation. The key is to understand and support each other's core interests and legitimate concerns.

China has always maintained that all countries, regardless of their size or strength, are equal members of the international community. Unilateral bullying should not be the dominant color of this era, and the international community can not repeat the mistakes of the law of the jungle. Treating each other as equals and engaging in dialogue and consultation are the only ways to resolve conflicts and differences, Wang said.

Wang noted that open and mutually beneficial cooperation is the successful model of bilateral relations. Both China and Italy support free trade and an open world economy. Bilateral trade volume has exceeded 70 billion U.S. dollars for consecutive years. Italy is a "kingdom of small and medium-sized enterprises", while China provides the most suitable and broad platform for Italian enterprises to leverage their intelligence and talents. For 13 consecutive years, the two sides have jointly held the Science, Technology and Innovation Week, providing sustained momentum for strengthening trade, investment, and technological cooperation.

China will soon hold the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, launching the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) for National Economic and Social Development. During the 15th Five-Year Plan period, China will accelerate industrial transformation and upgrading toward high-end, intelligent and green development, and promote high-level opening-up of its super-large market, which is expected to provide new opportunities for cooperation with countries, including Italy, Wang said.

Wang also stressed that exchanges and mutual learning are important bonds that bring peoples together. The cultural and people-to-people exchanges between China and Italy are vibrant and fruitful, Wang said, citing that the two sides pioneered a friendship model between World Heritage sites, and Italy has twice returned Chinese lost cultural relics. The first China-Italy University Presidents' Forum will be held this year. The consecutive hosting of the Winter Olympic Games by Beijing and Milan has fostered closer cooperation between China and Italy in the ice and snow industry.

Italy has now become one of the European countries with the largest number of direct flights to China. Since China implemented a visa-free policy for Italy, the number of Italian visitors to China has doubled last year. China will continue to extend the visa-free policy for Italy, enabling more Marco Polos in the new era to embark on a journey to China whenever they wish, Wang added.

Wang noted that China and Italy, as representatives of Eastern and Western civilizations, have made significant contributions to the development and progress of human society. The current international situation is complex, volatile, fraught with crises, but also opportunities. China and Italy should draw on and carry forward the successful experience of their exchanges to provide useful insights for the development of international relations.

Chinese President Xi Jinping recently proposed the Global Governance Initiative and announced a new round of nationally determined contributions to addressing climate change, reflecting China's responsibility as a major country with a global perspective, its commitment to mutual benefits, and firm support for multilateralism and the United Nations, Wang said.

Wang expressed China's willingness to work with Italy to continue to be a constructive force for maintaining peace, stability, development and prosperity, to promote international unity in addressing global challenges, build a more just and equitable global governance system, and jointly advance toward a community with a shared future for mankind.

