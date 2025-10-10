China announces export control measures on superhard materials, rare earths, battery-related items

Xinhua) 08:10, October 10, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's commerce ministry and the General Administration of Customs on Thursday announced export control measures on items related to superhard materials, rare earth equipment and materials, and batteries.

Effective from Nov. 8, exports of items related to superhard materials, equipment and raw materials related to rare earths, five medium and heavy rare earth elements including holmium, lithium batteries, as well as synthetic graphite anode materials, will not be permitted without approval, the Ministry of Commerce stated.

Given the dual-use nature of these items, the ministry said that China implements export control measures in accordance with laws and regulations, which conforms to international common practice and is in line with better safeguarding China's national security and interests, and better fulfilling its international obligations, such as its commitment to non-proliferation.

The Chinese government is willing to work with all countries to maintain the stability and smooth operations of global industrial and supply chains, the ministry said.

These measures are not targeted at any country or region, the ministry said, adding that China will grant approval to export applications that are legal and compliant following a review process.

At the same time, China is willing to engage in communication on export control policies and practices with relevant parties through bilateral dialogue and exchange mechanisms, to jointly promote and facilitate compliant trade, the ministry said.

