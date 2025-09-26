China adds 3 U.S. entities to export control list

Xinhua) September 26, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- China announced on Thursday the decision to place three U.S. entities on its export control list, citing the need to safeguard national security and interests and to fulfill international obligations such as non-proliferation, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

The decision was made in accordance with relevant laws and regulations, including the country's export control law and the export control regulation for dual-use items, a ministry spokesperson said in response to a media query.

The decision bans the export of dual-use items to these three entities, and no exporter may violate the aforementioned rules, said the spokesperson.

