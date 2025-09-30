China slams Japan adding firms on export control list, cites lack of factual basis

CGTN) 09:17, September 30, 2025

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce on Monday criticized Japan's decision to add Chinese firms on its export control list, saying the move lacks a factual basis and urged it to stop the practice.

In a statement released on its website, a ministry spokesperson said Japan's move is harmful to the interests of firms in both countries.

The statement came in response to a media inquiry following Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry adding several Chinese firms to an updated "end-user list" under export control measures, while removing two others.

The Chinese spokesperson welcomed Japan's decision to remove two Chinese firms from the list, saying this is consistent with the shared interests of both sides.

China is willing to enhance communication with Japan to facilitate the delisting of more Chinese firms, the spokesperson said.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)