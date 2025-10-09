Home>>
A nation under one moon
(People's Daily App) 13:25, October 09, 2025
Photographers across China captured the glow of a supermoon during the Mid-Autumn Festival, which fell on Monday this year. From mountain peaks to city landmarks, the footage shows the full moon rising over the country's diverse landscapes.
