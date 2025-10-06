Wang Chuqin, Wang Manyu crowned as China wins all five titles at WTT China Smash

Xinhua) 09:25, October 06, 2025

Winners Wang Chuqin (R) and Wang Manyu pose during the award ceremony at 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Oct. 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

BEIJING, Oct. 5 (Xinhua) -- World No. 1 Wang Chuqin and second-ranked Wang Manyu lifted the men's and women's singles trophies respectively on Sunday as China swept all five titles at the World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash.

Having already claimed the men's and mixed doubles crowns, Wang Chuqin defeated France's teenage penhold star Felix Lebrun 11-7, 11-2, 11-5, 11-7 in the final to complete a clean sweep - winning every possible title at the tournament where he exited in the round of 32 last year.

"Last year, I arrived in Shijingshan for the China Smash following a complicated experience at Olympics, and my mental and emotional state has been completely different from that this year," Wang told media at a post-match press conference.

"I now feel more positive and healthier," he continued. "Through a series of competitive experiences - whether challenges or achievements - I believe I have gradually become more grounded and solid in both my personal and professional life."

Wang Chuqin reacts after winning the men's singles final match, Oct. 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

The 25-year-old's biggest scare came earlier in the day in the semifinals, when he needed to win three straight games to pull off a 4-3 comeback victory over fellow Chinese Xiang Peng.

"Winning a Grand Smash title in Beijing is with great joy," Wang said. "I believe this tournament provided significant personal growth, as I truly feel it unleashed my full potential, and recognize there is still room for improvement and progress."

Lebrun, 19, had stunned defending champion Lin Shidong 4-2 to reach the men's singles final.

On the women's side, second seed Wang Manyu avenged last year's defeat to two-time world champion Sun Yingsha, prevailing 10-12, 11-7, 11-9, 11-5, 8-11, 11-2 to capture the title.

"I have faced Shasha (nickname for Sun) so many times and in consecutive final matches, and today I was just approaching it with a mindset of learning from and challenging her," Wang reflected. "Today, I was simply a bit luckier."

It was the ninth consecutive international final between the 26-year-old Wang and world No. 1 Sun.

Wang Manyu reacts during the women's singles final match, Oct. 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Han)

"This Grand Slam holds great significance for me, including the opportunity to learn a lot from competing against Sasa. And I have also gained considerable experience from previous singles and doubles matches," she added.

In Saturday's semifinals, Wang Manyu ended the historic run of South Korea's Shin Yu-bin, who became the first player from her country to reach the women's singles semifinals at a WTT Grand Smash.

Before the two singles showdowns, China had already secured three other titles at the tournament. Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha won the mixed doubles final on Friday, before Wang and Lin Shidong captured the men's doubles title and Kuai Man and Wang Manyu triumphed in the women's doubles on Saturday.

