Highlights of 2025 World Table Tennis China Smash

Xinhua) 09:27, September 26, 2025

Ser Lin Qian hits a return during the women's singles qualifying round 1 match between Ser Lin Qian of Singapore and Filippa Bergand of Sweden at 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Sept. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Liao Cheng-Ting hits a return during the men's singles qualifying round 1 match between Tom Jarvis of England and Liao Cheng-Ting of Chinese Taipei at 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Sept. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

John Oyebode (L) communicates with coach Jiang Zilong during the men's singles qualifying round 1 match between Andreas Levenko of Austria and John Oyebode of Italy at 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Sept. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Daniela Ortega celebrates during the women's singles qualifying round 1 match between Daniela Ortega of Chile and Ayhika Mukherjee of India at 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Sept. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Izabela Lupulesku serves during the women's singles qualifying round 1 match between Park Gahyeon of South Korea and Izabela Lupulesku of Serbia at 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Sept. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Tom Jarvis celebrates during the men's singles qualifying round 1 match between Tom Jarvis of England and Liao Cheng-Ting of Chinese Taipei at 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Sept. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

John Oyebode hits a return during the men's singles qualifying round 1 match between Andreas Levenko of Austria and John Oyebode of Italy at 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Sept. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Horacio Cifuentes hits a return during the men's singles qualifying round 1 match between Horacio Cifuentes of Argentina and Samuel Kulczycki of Poland at 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Sept. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Filippa Bergand serves during the women's singles qualifying round 1 match between Ser Lin Qian of Singapore and Filippa Bergand of Sweden at 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Sept. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Izabela Lupulesku hits a return during the women's singles qualifying round 1 match between Park Gahyeon of South Korea and Izabela Lupulesku of Serbia at 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Sept. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Andreas Levenko serves during the men's singles qualifying round 1 match between Andreas Levenko of Austria and John Oyebode of Italy at 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Sept. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Ayhika Mukherjee hits a return during the women's singles qualifying round 1 match between Daniela Ortega of Chile and Ayhika Mukherjee of India at 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Sept. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Ser Lin Qian reacts during the women's singles qualifying round 1 match between Ser Lin Qian of Singapore and Filippa Bergand of Sweden at 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Sept. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Ayhika Mukherjee reacts during the women's singles qualifying round 1 match between Daniela Ortega of Chile and Ayhika Mukherjee of India at 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Sept. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Park Gahyeon hits a return during the women's singles qualifying round 1 match between Park Gahyeon of South Korea and Izabela Lupulesku of Serbia at 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Sept. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

