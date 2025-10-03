WTT China Smash: Top seeds Wang, Sun power into singles quarters

Xinhua) 09:56, October 03, 2025

Wang Chuqin (L) /Sun Yingsha of China compete during the mixed doubles quarterfinal match against Chen Yuanyu/Kuai Man of China at 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Oct. 1st, 2025. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

BEIJING, Oct. 2 (Xinhua) -- Top-ranked Chinese paddlers Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha sailed into the men's and the women's singles quarterfinals with straight-game victories respectively at the World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash on Thursday, while Wang/Sun also reached the mixed doubles final to meet their compatriots Huang Youzheng/Chen Yi.

After narrowly edging out Poland's Milosz Redzimski to advance into the men's singles last 16 on Wednesday, world champion Wang showed a better form to beat South Korea's An Jae-hyun 11-9, 11-4, 11-7 for a quarterfinal berth.

Sun was not really challenged by her teammate Wang Xiaotong in the women's singles third round, as the world No.1 took the win 11-7, 11-5, 11-5.

Sun Yingsha of China hits a return during the women's singles round of 16 match against Wang Xiaotong of China at 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Oct. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

In the mixed doubles semifinals, Wang/Sun won over the Brazilian pair Hugo Calderano and Bruna Takahashi 11-3, 11-3, 11-7. Wang/Sun will embrace an all-Chinese mixed doubles final with Huang/Chen, who just saw off another Chinese pair Yuan Licen/Wang Yidi.

"Calderano and Takahashi are excellent players, and we didn't expect a 3-0 win before the match. We found a good rhythm and communicated with each other very well to seal the victory," Wang said after the match.

Sun added, "After the World Championships this year, we tried to keep in good form. We have the determination to perform our best."

Japanese players prevailed with great momentum in the men's singles third round, as Yukiya Uda shocked the fifth-seeded Truls Moregard of Sweden 3-1, and the 18-year-old Sora Matsushima upset the sixth-seeded Chinese paddler Liang Jingkun 3-2 to cruise into the quarterfinals.

Lin Shidong/Wang Chuqin (R) of China celebrate after the men's doubles quarterfinal match against Yuan Licen/Xu Yingbin of China at 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Oct. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

China's Lin Shidong, Xiang Peng, Chen Junsong, Chen Xingtong, Wang Yidi, and Wang Manyu also earned singles quarterfinal spots, while their compatriots Zhou Qihao, Kuai Man, Chen Yi, and Shi Xunyao bowed out of the singles third round on Thursday.

Three Chinese pairs secured semifinal berths in the men's and the women's doubles, respectively, with the men's duos Wang Chuqin/Lin Shidong, Huang Youzheng/Wen Ruibo, and Zhou Qihao/Chen Junsong, as well as Chen Xingtong/Qian Tianyi, Xu Yi/Wang Xiaotong, Kuai Man/Wang Manyu on the women's side.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)