Second seed Wang sails into second round at WTT China Smash

Xinhua) 09:26, September 30, 2025

Wang Manyu hits a return during the women's singles round of 64 match between Wang Manyu of China and He Zhuojia of China at the 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Sept. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Han)

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- Women's singles second seed Wang Manyu advanced to the last 32 at the World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash on Monday after defeating compatriot He Zhuojia in straight games.

Wang claimed an 11-8, 11-8, 11-6 victory in her opener, which lasted half an hour.

"It's a tough draw to play against Jiajia [He Zhuojia] in the first round. As we are teammates and familiar with each other, I made full preparations for this match," Wang said.

Speaking of her next rounds, she added, "At the China Smash, every opponent is strong, so I need to prepare well for what lies ahead."

She was joined in the last 32 by teammate Wang Xiaotong, who upset 14th-seeded Miyu Nagasaki of Japan 11-3, 11-7, 11-7.

"It was our first encounter, so I made full preparations for it," Wang Xiaotong said. "Whoever I face next, I will just focus on doing my best."

Japan's Hina Hayata marked her 100th career win in the WTT Series after easing past French veteran Yuan Jianan in straight games.

In another all-Chinese men's singles clash, Liang Jingkun won a tense opening game 15-13 before Wen Ruibo leveled with an 11-5 second game. Liang then pulled away to seal an 11-4, 11-2 finish and secure his spot in the second round.

"Wen is young and aggressive. We both played well today, while I did better on some key points," Liang said. "After losing the second game, I tried to keep calm and fought for every point."

Elsewhere, Lin Gaoyuan beat Wong Chun Ting of Hong Kong, China 11-6, 11-8, 11-7.

"I got into this match early and executed the tactics well at the start. Despite facing some troubles during the match, I could keep calm and make adjustments," Lin said.

Chen Yuanyu held his nerve in a decider to defeat former world No. 1 Dimitrij Ovtcharov of Germany 3-2 (11-7, 7-11, 11-8, 7-11, 13-11).

"I was not quite accustomed to his changes on service in the second and fourth games," Chen said. "In the decider, I tried to keep up with him on the scoreline, and I was more resolute on clutch points."

Home players also suffered setbacks, as men's wildcard Huang Youzheng and women's qualifier Xu Yi exited with straight-game defeats.

Later on Monday, men's singles second seed Lin Shidong of China was scheduled to open his campaign against Croatia's Tomislav Pucar.

