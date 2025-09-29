Highlights of 2025 World Table Tennis China Smash
Wang Yidi hits a return during the women's singles first round match between Wang Yidi of China and Liu Yangzi of Australia at the 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Sept. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Wang Yidi serves during the women's singles first round match between Wang Yidi of China and Liu Yangzi of Australia at the 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Sept. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Liu Yangzi hits a return during the women's singles first round match between Wang Yidi of China and Liu Yangzi of Australia at the 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Sept. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Wang Yidi competes during the women's singles first round match between Wang Yidi of China and Liu Yangzi of Australia at the 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Sept. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Wang Yidi hits a return during the women's singles first round match between Wang Yidi of China and Liu Yangzi of Australia at the 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Sept. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Liu Yangzi hits a return during the women's singles first round match between Wang Yidi of China and Liu Yangzi of Australia at the 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Sept. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Wang Yidi serves during the women's singles first round match between Wang Yidi of China and Liu Yangzi of Australia at the 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Sept. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Liu Yangzi (R) reacts during the women's singles first round match between Wang Yidi of China and Liu Yangzi of Australia at the 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Sept. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Wang Yidi hits a return during the women's singles first round match between Wang Yidi of China and Liu Yangzi of Australia at the 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Sept. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Wang Yidi hits a return during the women's singles first round match between Wang Yidi of China and Liu Yangzi of Australia at the 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Sept. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Yuan Licen/Wang Yidi (R) compete during the mixed doulbes round of 32 match between Yuan Licen/Wang Yidi of China and Nandan Naresh/Sally Moyland of the United States at 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Sept. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Han)
Yuan Licen (rear R)/Wang Yidi (front R) greet Nandan Naresh (front L)/Sally Moyland after the mixed doulbes round of 32 match between Yuan Licen/Wang Yidi of China and Nandan Naresh/Sally Moyland of the United States at 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Sept. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Han)
Yuan Licen (L)/Wang Yidi compete during the mixed doulbes round of 32 match between Yuan Licen/Wang Yidi of China and Nandan Naresh/Sally Moyland of the United States at 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Sept. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Han)
Yuan Licen (L)/Wang Yidi (C) compete during the mixed doulbes round of 32 match between Yuan Licen/Wang Yidi of China and Nandan Naresh/Sally Moyland of the United States at 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Sept. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Han)
Yuan Licen (R)/Wang Yidi (L) compete during the mixed doulbes round of 32 match between Yuan Licen/Wang Yidi of China and Nandan Naresh/Sally Moyland of the United States at 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Sept. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Han)
Yuan Licen/Wang Yidi (R) compete during the mixed doulbes round of 32 match between Yuan Licen/Wang Yidi of China and Nandan Naresh/Sally Moyland of the United States at 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Sept. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Han)
