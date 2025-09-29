Taipei Confucius Temple holds annual ceremony marking Confucius' birth

Xinhua) 09:50, September 29, 2025

TAIPEI, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- Hundreds of people gathered at the Taipei Confucius Temple on Sunday for an annual ceremony commemorating the birth of Confucius, the renowned Chinese philosopher born 2,576 years ago.

The ceremony began at around 6 a.m. and lasted about an hour and a half, comprising 37 steps.

Deputy Mayor of Taipei Chang Wen-te served as the principal presentation officer, and Kung Tsui-chang, a direct 79th-generation descendant of Confucius, served as the consecration officer.

The attendants at the service, known as "deacons," included respected local elders and students from Taipei Minglun High School and Taipei Municipal Lishan High School. Students from Taipei Municipal Chongqing Junior High School performed traditional music at the ceremony, while students from Taipei Municipal Dalong Elementary School presented a ritual dance.

A resident surnamed Wang took several photos of his daughter, who was performing in the ceremonial music ensemble. "This is her first time performing at the ceremony, and she has practiced repeatedly," he said. "As long as she enjoys it, we will support her all the way."

There are more than 40 Confucius temples in Taiwan, including one built in 1666 in Tainan. On Sunday, ceremonies marking Confucius' birth were held across the island.

"I'm very happy to have the chance to witness the grand ceremony in person," said an audience member surnamed Hsu, who traveled from Taoyuan to Taipei for the ceremony.

Hsu added that he appreciates how every step of the ritual was meticulously designed, showcasing the beauty of traditional Chinese culture. "Such cultural customs should be passed down from generation to generation."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)