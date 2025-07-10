In Confucius' birthplace, global experts seek common ground for shared development

An aerial drone photo shows an exterior view of the venue for the 11th Nishan Forum on World Civilizations in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province, July 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

JINAN, July 9 (Xinhua) -- Scholars and experts from around the world convened Wednesday in Nishan, Shandong Province, for two days of dialogue and cultural exchange, aiming to deepen mutual understanding among civilizations and explore shared solutions for global development.

The Nishan Forum on World Civilizations has drawn more than 560 guests from over 70 countries to this historic site, where Confucius, the esteemed philosopher and educator, was born in 551 B.C. For thousands of years, he has been revered as a symbol of China's traditional culture.

At the forum, participants discussed how Confucian culture continues to resonate in the modern world, the critical role of global collaboration in driving modernization, and the far-reaching implications of artificial intelligence for the future of civilization, among other topics.

Addressing the opening of the forum, Sun Chunlan, president of the International Confucian Association, said that a thorough exploration of how to manage the relationships between different civilizations and their role in advancing modernization holds great practical significance.

Today, China is committed to offering new opportunities to the world through the achievements of its unique path to modernization, and providing new momentum to global partners through its vast domestic market, she added.

"This vividly reflects the Chinese nation's long-standing approach of 'befriending neighbors and fostering harmony among all nations,'" Sun said.

Scholars at the forum underscored the essential role that cultural exchange and mutual learning among civilizations play in advancing human progress.

Zhao Rui, vice president of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, highlighted how, since modern times, such exchanges have fostered deep integration and innovation across political systems, economies, cultures, and ways of life around the world.

Beyond fueling academic dialogue and people-to-people connections, these exchanges have also generated valuable insights to tackle global challenges, opening up diverse pathways for modernization, Zhao added.

This view was echoed by other participants. Hussain Mohamed Latheef, vice president of the Republic of Maldives, stressed that in a time of global uncertainty, fostering dialogue, encouraging cultural exchange, and working together to build a better future are more vital than ever.

He also praised China's Global Civilization Initiative, describing it as a timely reminder of the need to respect and understand diverse cultures worldwide. The initiative promotes shared human values, aims to balance tradition with innovation, and supports cultural exchange and development, he said.

Jean Louis Robinson Richard, ambassador of the Republic of Madagascar to China, highlighted the importance of the Nishan forum as a platform for civilizational dialogue amid today's global turbulence.

China has provided a platform for deep exchange among people of different nationalities, backgrounds, and cultures, making a great contribution to global peace, he said.

This, he added, reflects the Confucian saying from The Analects: "The gentleman seeks harmony but not uniformity," underscoring the ideal of peaceful coexistence without imposing uniformity.

Now in its 11th iteration since launching in 2010, the Nishan Forum on World Civilizations has emerged as a prominent global platform for dialogue among cultures.

