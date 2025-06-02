Confucius draws new crowds to his ancient birthplace

Xinhua) 10:36, June 02, 2025

JINAN, May 31 (Xinhua) -- In a theater located in the birthplace of Confucius, two young visitors were captivated by a stage performance rooted in Confucian tradition.

Dressed in traditional flowing Hanfu robes, Hao Dejin and Bu Yuwei said they were highly satisfied by the show, which Hao described as "exciting with beautiful design and art."

The performance, featuring dynamic light effects and intricate acrobatic displays, dramatizes how Confucius' emphasis on ritual has shaped daily life and social order in China. The 800-seat venue stages several shows a day and often sells out during holidays.

It is just one of the modern attractions in the town of Nishan in Qufu, Shandong Province, where Confucius was born in 551 B.C.

Among them is a landmark 72-meter statue of Confucius, constructed with a steel frame and bronze cladding. It faces a scenic reservoir named Confucius Lake. Tour groups crowd the base of the statue to take souvenir photos, highlighting its appeal as a pilgrimage site.

Both the statue and the theater belong to a tourist compound known as Nishan Sacredland, which features a museum, a grand lecture hall, research centers and educational spaces. A prominent building bears the name Nishan World Center for Confucian Studies.

It has seen a growing cultural tourism boom, as young visitors in particular seek a deeper connection with the country's ancient heritage.

Zhao Tongtong, an elementary school teacher from Liaocheng, Shandong, accompanied a group of fourth-grade students on an educational trip to Nishan Sacredland. All the children were clad in black and red Hanfu for group photos.

"Confucius is the model teacher. We want our students to absorb his wisdom and deepen their appreciation of traditional culture," she said.

Fifth-grader Fan Shuhe from Qingdao visited with his mother's work team-building trip. His mother, Fan Juan, noted that she had specifically requested a day off school for her son to join the Confucius-themed trip. "I was impressed by the interior design and the peaceful atmosphere," the boy said.

Across the site, visitors encounter stone engravings of well-known sayings from The Analects of Confucius: "Is it not a joy to have friends come from afar?" and "Within the Four Seas, all men are brothers," as well as "Do not do to others what you do not wish for yourself."

These sayings, passed down uninterrupted over thousands of years, are well-known among Chinese people, from children to adults, guiding their actions in daily lives, interpersonal relations and their outlook on the world even when they are not fully aware of it.

A respected philosopher and educator, Confucius is said to have taught 3,000 students during his 72-year life. In Nishan, the historic Confucian temple and Nishan academy, located among ancient cypress trees, have drawn crowds for memorial rites every year.

Visitors also leave wishes for academic success in the local Zhuangyuan Pavilion, which features inscriptions of famous Confucian sayings such as, "Is it not a pleasure to study and practice what you have learned?" In Chinese, "Zhuangyuan" means the student who ranks first in the ancient imperial examination.

In Nishan Sacred Land's grand lecture hall, statues of Confucius' 72 most prominent disciples line a chamber. Nearby halls are themed around the five Confucian virtues of benevolence (ren), righteousness (yi), propriety (li), wisdom (zhi), and trustworthiness (xin). Visitors can also practice calligraphy by copying passages from The Analects of Confucius using traditional brushes.

In 2024, the site received over 1.6 million domestic and international visitors, a 5.5 percent year-on-year increase, according to official figures.

For thousands of years, Confucius was revered as a symbol of China's traditional culture. And in recent years, reverence for Confucian ideals has surged to new heights, reflecting the broader revival of traditional values.

Since 2004, about 500 Confucius Institutes have been set up in about 160 countries and regions through collaboration between Chinese and foreign partners to promote the Chinese language and culture.

"We believe traditional Chinese philosophies, including Confucianism, have played a vital role in shaping and sustaining Chinese civilization over millennia," said Han Fengju, an official of Qufu's cultural heritage bureau.

Scholars say that Confucian ideas offer insights into modern global challenges. "Thoughts such as harmony between man and nature, or the ideal of a world for the common good, remain relevant," Han added.

Nishan hosts annual events such as the Confucius cultural festival and the Nishan Forum on World Civilizations, attracting scholars and visitors from around the world.

Wang Yu, a site guide in Nishan, frequently interprets for foreign tourists. "After coming here, they begin to understand the influence of Confucius -- and what kind of civilization China really is."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liu Ning)