We Are China

East China city greets Nishan Forum with series of activities

Ecns.cn) 14:39, July 11, 2024

Dancers perform during the 10th Nishan Forum on World Civilizations in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province, July 10, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Qiming)

The 10th Nishan Forum on World Civilizations kicked off on Wednesday.

Dancers perform during the 10th Nishan Forum on World Civilizations in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province, July 10, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Qiming)

Dancers perform during the 10th Nishan Forum on World Civilizations in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province, July 10, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Qiming)

Dancers perform during the 10th Nishan Forum on World Civilizations in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province, July 10, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Qiming)

Dancers perform during the 10th Nishan Forum on World Civilizations in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province, July 10, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Qiming) The 10th Nishan Forum on World Civilizations kicked off on Wednesday.

Dancers perform during the 10th Nishan Forum on World Civilizations in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province, July 10, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Qiming)

A giant statue of Chinese sage Confucius (551 B.C.-479 B.C.) is illuminated to celebrate the 10th Nishan Forum on World Civilizations in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province, July 10, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Qiming)

A giant statue of Chinese sage Confucius (551 B.C.-479 B.C.) is illuminated to celebrate the 10th Nishan Forum on World Civilizations in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province, July 10, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Qiming)

A giant statue of Chinese sage Confucius (551 B.C.-479 B.C.) is illuminated to celebrate the 10th Nishan Forum on World Civilizations in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province, July 10, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Qiming)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)