UN SDSN president: Nishan Forum is a gift to the world to share and learn from each other

CGTN) 10:01, October 01, 2023

Jeffrey D. Sachs, president of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) and professor of economics at Columbia University, explained that forging a better understanding of our world and truly workable common values is possible at the Ninth Nishan Forum on World Civilizations. In an interview, he said that he appreciates that the forum gives the opportunity to the world to have a civilizational dialogue, learning from each other and respecting each other's culture and wisdom.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Wu Chaolan)