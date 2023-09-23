China will continue to support UN's central role: Chinese VP

Xinhua) 19:01, September 23, 2023

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Dennis Francis, president of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN headquarters in New York, Sept. 21, 2023. Chinese Vice President Han Zheng attended the General Debate of the 78th session of the UNGA and delivered a speech on Thursday. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to support the United Nations in playing a central role and continue to advance the reform of the global governance system, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng said here Thursday.

Han made the remarks when meeting with Dennis Francis, president of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York.

China has always been a firm supporter and active contributor to the cause of the United Nations, and firmly supports genuine multilateralism, Han said.

The UN General Assembly is the most universal and representative charter body of the United Nations, Han said, adding that China will continue to support the work of the UN General Assembly and its president.

The vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping, has gained the support of more and more countries and become the consensus of the international community, Han said, noting that China is committed to safeguarding world peace and stability, and promoting global economic recovery and sustainable development.

For his part, Francis said China is an important partner of the United Nations, and an advocate and leader of multilateralism. He thanked China for its long-term valuable support to the work of the UN General Assembly.

The UN General Assembly is ready to strengthen cooperation with China in areas such as sustainable development to jointly address global challenges, Francis said.

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Dennis Francis, president of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN headquarters in New York, Sept. 21, 2023. Chinese Vice President Han Zheng attended the General Debate of the 78th session of the UNGA and delivered a speech on Thursday. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liang Jun)