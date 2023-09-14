The world needs compromise, says UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks at a press conference held ahead of the high-level week of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York, on Sept. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Xie E)

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- It is in the interest of everybody to have a global compromise, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday.

Guterres made the remarks at a press conference held ahead of the high-level week of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.

Beginning on Sept. 18, world leaders and delegates will gather at the United Nations headquarters in New York to participate in a series of high-level meetings and events.

"My appeal to world leaders will be clear," Guterres said. "This is not a time for posturing or positioning. This is not a time for indifference or indecision. This is a time to come together for real, practical solutions. It is time for compromise for a better tomorrow."

"Politics is compromise. Diplomacy is compromise. Effective leadership is compromise," he added.

The high-level week is a one-of-a-kind moment each year for leaders from every corner of the globe to not only assess the state of the world, but to act for the common good, he said, stressing that "action is what the world needs now."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (Rear) rings the Peace Bell during a ceremony at the UN headquarters in New York, on Sept. 13, 2023. (Cia Pak/UN Photo/Handout via Xinhua)

The world leaders are gathering at a time when humanity faces huge challenges, from the worsening climate emergency to escalating conflicts, the global cost-of-living crisis, soaring inequalities and dramatic technological disruptions, said Guterres.

"People are looking to their leaders for a way out of this mess. Yet in the face of all this and more, geopolitical divisions are undermining our capacity to respond," he said.

A multipolar world is emerging. While multipolarity can be a factor of equilibrium, it can also lead to escalating tensions, fragmentation and worse, Guterres noted.

"But at a time when our challenges are more connected than ever, the outcome of a zero-sum game is that everyone gets zero," he said.

The UN chief told reporters that although there are divisions, different interests, different visions and different cultures, the world needs compromise.

"If we want a future of peace and prosperity based on equity and solidarity, leaders have a special responsibility to achieve compromise in designing our common future for our common good," he said. "Next week here in New York is the place to start."

