China marks 2,576th anniversary of Confucius' birth

Xinhua) 14:51, September 28, 2025

JINAN, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- Qufu, the hometown of Confucius in east China's Shandong Province, held both online and offline ceremonies on Sunday to commemorate the 2,576th anniversary of the ancient philosopher's birth.

Wearing yellow ribbons, the participants entered the venue at around 9 a.m. and laid flower baskets in front of the statue of Confucius. Zhou Naixiang, governor of Shandong Province, read the eulogy and led the guests in bowing. The grand ceremony concluded around 10 a.m. on Sunday.

To broaden participation and enhance its global impact, this year's commemoration featured a live online broadcast, enabling people worldwide to engage with Confucian culture.

The tradition of commemorating Confucius dates back to 478 B.C., the year following his death. Today, the ceremony, featuring traditional music, dance, and other ceremonial forms, embodies the essence of propriety in Confucian culture.

This year's event is also a key part of the 2025 China International Confucius Cultural Festival.

As an educator and philosopher, Confucius (551-479 B.C.) founded a school of thought, which profoundly influenced later generations and became known as Confucianism. He was also the first to establish private schools in China, which admitted students from all social classes.

