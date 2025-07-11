Commentary: Wisdom of Confucianism valued in a turbulent world

JINAN, July 10 (Xinhua) -- When frequent geopolitical conflicts and escalating economic rifts cast shadows over the global landscape, reflecting on these problems necessitates efforts to delve deeply into the ancient Chinese philosophy of Confucianism, and other civilizations, for valuable insights.

With the theme "Beauty in Diversity: Nurturing Understanding Among Civilizations for Global Modernization," the Nishan Forum on World Civilizations which took place in east China's Shandong Province on Wednesday and Thursday, provided a meaningful platform for sharing ideas and findings regarding civilizations and their potential usefulness in securing the well-being and future of humanity.

The event, held at the birthplace of Confucius in Qufu, enabled hundreds of guests to better understand the Chinese civilization, and in particular to grasp the philosophy of the great Chinese educator and philosopher Confucius, who lived more than 2,500 years ago, while also reflecting on their lasting significance.

Notably, the main principles advocated by Confucianism include "harmony without uniformity" to respect diversity, "valuing peace" to resolve conflicts, and "promoting harmony among all nations."

The world is plagued by grave challenges such as regional conflicts, poverty, epidemics, climate change and power politics. Confucian tenets of peace and harmony provide insights into how to defuse tensions, cultivate mutual trust and foster solidarity, thereby addressing challenges via collaborative efforts.

Confucian wisdom is also inspiring in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) -- one of the topics discussed during the forum. Drawing on Confucian philosophy, particularly the concept of ritual, some scholars proposed designing an ethical framework for AI, to align technological progress with cultural and ethical norms.

The forum saw further exploration of the contemporary significance of Confucian principles, with the aim of finding solutions to major issues, while views on comparative studies between Confucianism and other cultures were also shared, shedding light on global modernization.

As embodied by its Global Civilization Initiative proposed in 2023, China has consistently called for upholding the principles of equality, mutual learning, dialogue and inclusiveness among civilizations. The Nishan forum and other major events on cultural exchanges exemplify China's endeavors in this regard.

As humanity stands at a new crossroads, it is necessary to further promote exchanges and mutual learning, thus contributing more to a world of lasting peace and common prosperity. Clearly, Confucian values will always be a source of inspiration.

