In pics: General Debate of 80th session of UNGA
Burkina Faso's Prime Minister Rimtalba Jean Emmanuel Ouedraogo delivers a speech during the General Debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN headquarters in New York on Sept. 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Rui)
Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla delivers a speech during the General Debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN headquarters in New York on Sept. 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Rui)
Nigerien Prime Minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine delivers a speech during the General Debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN headquarters in New York on Sept. 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Rui)
Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone delivers a speech during the General Debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN headquarters in New York on Sept. 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Rui)
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan delivers a speech during the General Debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN headquarters in New York on Sept. 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Rui)
Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn delivers a speech during the General Debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN headquarters in New York on Sept. 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Rui)
Photos
