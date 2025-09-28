In pics: General Debate of 80th session of UNGA

Xinhua) 16:20, September 28, 2025

Burkina Faso's Prime Minister Rimtalba Jean Emmanuel Ouedraogo delivers a speech during the General Debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN headquarters in New York on Sept. 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla delivers a speech during the General Debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN headquarters in New York on Sept. 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

Nigerien Prime Minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine delivers a speech during the General Debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN headquarters in New York on Sept. 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone delivers a speech during the General Debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN headquarters in New York on Sept. 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan delivers a speech during the General Debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN headquarters in New York on Sept. 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn delivers a speech during the General Debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN headquarters in New York on Sept. 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

