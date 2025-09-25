China pledges joint efforts with UN to implement GGI -- premier

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to work with the United Nations to implement the Global Governance Initiative (GGI) and promote the building of a more just and equitable global governance system, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Wednesday.

Li made the remarks when meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the general debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Li said that Chinese President Xi Jinping recently put forward the GGI at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Tianjin, offering China's wisdom and solutions for strengthening and improving global governance.

According to Li, the UN secretary-general was invited to the summit, where he and Xi had in-depth exchanges on how the international community should respond to current global changes.

China, Li said, pledges to enhance communication and coordination with the United Nations and all relevant parties and make greater contributions to world peace and development.

Li noted that over the past 80 years, the United Nations has played an irreplaceable role in maintaining peace and security, promoting economic and social development, and safeguarding human rights.

China will, as always, firmly uphold the United Nations' status and authority, and support countries in making full use of the United Nations as a platform to strengthen dialogue and cooperation and take coordinated and effective actions.

Li warned that at present, some unilateralist and protectionist practices are undermining the world economy and seriously hindering the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

He called on the international community, especially the Global South, to raise a stronger voice of justice, and jointly oppose bullying and hegemony to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of all countries.

The world should take more concrete actions to strengthen global development cooperation, safeguard free trade and economic globalization, and bolster common development and prosperity, he added.

China has always closely aligned its own development with global development, Li said, pledging China's readiness to continue to pursue high-level opening up, share development opportunities with other countries, and serve as a stabilizer and a driving force for the world economy.

Li also expressed his hope that the United Nations will play a greater role in addressing climate change and artificial intelligence governance, among others, and fostering stronger synergy to tackle global challenges.

