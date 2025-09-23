Chinese premier lands in New York for general debate of 80th session of UN General Assembly

Xinhua) 12:37, September 23, 2025

Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrives in New York, the United States, Sept. 22, 2025, to attend the general debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly. While in New York from Monday to Friday, Li will also attend events held by China, including a high-level meeting on the Global Development Initiative, and meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and leaders of relevant countries. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

NEW YORK, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang landed in New York on Monday afternoon to attend the general debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

While in New York from Monday to Friday, Li will also attend events held by China, including a high-level meeting on the Global Development Initiative, and meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and leaders of relevant countries.

In the upcoming multilateral and bilateral events, Li will elaborate on how China views the current international landscape, major global issues and the work of the United Nations, and share in detail China's domestic and foreign policies as well as the Global Governance Initiative and other important visions and proposals.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War and the founding of the United Nations.

Through the premier's trip, China hopes to join all parties in renewing the founding mission of the United Nations to reaffirm the commitment to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, revitalize the United Nations' authority and vitality in the new era and enable the organization to play an even bigger role in safeguarding world peace, promoting development and building a community with a shared future for humanity, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson has said.

