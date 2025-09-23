France recognizes State of Palestine during UN meeting on two-state solution

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during the High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution at the UN headquarters in New York, Sept. 22, 2025.

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday at a UN meeting on the two-state solution that his country recognizes the State of Palestine, joining most of the other UN member states that have already done so.

"I declare today that France recognizes the State of Palestine," Macron said at the High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia.

"The time has come. We can no longer wait," he said, adding that "we want two states in peace and security side by side."

With France's recognition, over 150 countries have announced their recognition of the State of Palestine.

On Sunday, Britain, Canada, Australia and Portugal formally recognized the State of Palestine to push for a "two-state solution," as Israel pressed ahead with its offensive and annexation in Gaza despite mounting global condemnation.

"The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has gone unresolved for generations," said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in remarks at the meeting, held on the opening day of the UN General Assembly's High-level Week.

"Dialogue has faltered. Resolutions have been flouted. International law has been breached," he said.

The situation is intolerable, and it is deteriorating by the hour, said the UN chief.

"We are here today to help navigate the only way out of this nightmare: A two-state solution, where two independent, sovereign, democratic states -- Israel and Palestine -- live side-by-side in peace and security within their secure and recognized borders on the basis of pre-1967 lines, with Jerusalem as the capital of both states -- in line with international law, UN resolutions and other relevant agreements," said Guterres.

Annalena Baerbock, president of the 80th UN General Assembly session, said the General Assembly has been very clear: "We need an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza. Israel must immediately facilitate the full, rapid, safe and unhindered entry and delivery of humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians. Hamas must immediately and unconditionally release all hostages."

She emphasized that the decade-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict cannot be resolved by endless war, permanent occupation and recurrent terror, and the only way to ensure that future generations of both Palestinians and Israelis can live in peace, security and dignity is the two-state solution.

Members of Palestinian delegation applaud during the High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution at the UN headquarters in New York, Sept. 22, 2025.

Empty seats of Israeli delegation are seen during the High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution at the UN headquarters in New York, Sept. 22, 2025.

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during the High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution at the UN headquarters in New York, Sept. 22, 2025.

Delegates applaud as French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during the High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution at the UN headquarters in New York, Sept. 22, 2025.

Annalena Baerbock (front), president of the 80th UN General Assembly session, speaks during the High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution at the UN headquarters in New York, Sept. 22, 2025.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (front) speaks during the High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution at the UN headquarters in New York, Sept. 22, 2025.

French President Emmanuel Macron (C) and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud (L) co-chair the High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution at the UN headquarters in New York, Sept. 22, 2025.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (on screens) speaks via video during the High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution held at the UN headquarters in New York, Sept. 22, 2025.

