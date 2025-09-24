China pledges 2,000 more livelihood projects in developing countries in 5 years -- Chinese premier

Xinhua) 08:18, September 24, 2025

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Tuesday that China will launch another 2,000 "small and beautiful" livelihood projects in developing countries over the next five years.

Li made the remarks at a high-level meeting on the Global Development Initiative held by China on the sidelines of the general debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

