China to adhere to high-level opening up, share development opportunities with others -- premier

Xinhua) 14:10, September 25, 2025

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Wednesday that China will continue to adhere to high-level opening up, share development opportunities with other countries, and serve as a stabilizer and driving force for the world economy.

Li made the remarks in his meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the general debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

