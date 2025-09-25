Home>>
China to adhere to high-level opening up, share development opportunities with others -- premier
(Xinhua) 14:10, September 25, 2025
UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Wednesday that China will continue to adhere to high-level opening up, share development opportunities with other countries, and serve as a stabilizer and driving force for the world economy.
Li made the remarks in his meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the general debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- UN holds high-level special event on climate action
- World leaders urge two-state solution at UN General Assembly amid uncertainties for Mideast peace
- China pledges 2,000 more livelihood projects in developing countries in 5 years -- Chinese premier
- Chinese premier lands in New York for general debate of 80th session of UN General Assembly
- Chinese envoy calls for restraint over alleged Estonia airspace incident
- France recognizes State of Palestine during UN meeting on two-state solution
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.