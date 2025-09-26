China's 2035 climate pledge a "role model for the world," says Kuhn

Xinhua) 10:46, September 26, 2025

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's announcement at the United Nations Climate Summit that China will "basically establish a climate adaptive society" by 2035 is both a significant commitment for China and a role model for the world, Robert Lawrence Kuhn, chairman of the Kuhn Foundation, said on Wednesday.

The longtime China expert, who observed the Special High-Level Event on Climate Action held on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, noted that Xi opened his address by presenting three overarching proposals: firm up confidence, live up to responsibilities, and deepen cooperation.

"A highlight was Xi's call for climate actions to narrow, not widen, the North-South wealth gap," he said.

Kuhn added that what impressed him most was the multiplicity and specificity of China's new Nationally Determined Contributions announced by Xi at the summit.

According to Xi, by 2035, China will reduce economy-wide net greenhouse gas emissions by 7 percent to 10 percent from peak levels, striving to do better; increase the share of non-fossil fuels in total energy consumption to over 30 percent; expand the installed capacity of wind and solar power to over six times the 2020 levels, striving to bring the total to 3,600 gigawatts; scale up the total forest stock volume to over 24 billion cubic meters; make new energy vehicles the mainstream in the sales of new vehicles; expand the National Carbon Emissions Trading Market to cover major high-emission sectors; and basically establish a climate adaptive society.

"In essence, Xi committed China, as the world's second-largest economy, to 'basically establish a climate adaptive society.' It is both a significant commitment for China and a role model for the world," said Kuhn.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)