Chinese premier urges int'l community to reject bullying amid rising unilateralism

Xinhua) 14:09, September 25, 2025

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang urged on Wednesday that the international community, especially the Global South, should raise a stronger voice of justice, and jointly oppose bullying and hegemony in the face of rising unilateralism and protectionism.

In his meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Li also called on the world community to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of all countries.

He warned that at present, some unilateralist and protectionist practices are undermining the world economy and seriously hindering the implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The world should take more concrete actions, join hands to strengthen global development cooperation, safeguard free trade and economic globalization, and bolster common development and prosperity, he added.

