Chinese premier urges int'l community to reject bullying amid rising unilateralism
UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang urged on Wednesday that the international community, especially the Global South, should raise a stronger voice of justice, and jointly oppose bullying and hegemony in the face of rising unilateralism and protectionism.
In his meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Li also called on the world community to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of all countries.
He warned that at present, some unilateralist and protectionist practices are undermining the world economy and seriously hindering the implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.
The world should take more concrete actions, join hands to strengthen global development cooperation, safeguard free trade and economic globalization, and bolster common development and prosperity, he added.
Photos
Related Stories
- UN holds high-level special event on climate action
- World leaders urge two-state solution at UN General Assembly amid uncertainties for Mideast peace
- China pledges 2,000 more livelihood projects in developing countries in 5 years -- Chinese premier
- Chinese premier lands in New York for general debate of 80th session of UN General Assembly
- Chinese envoy calls for restraint over alleged Estonia airspace incident
- France recognizes State of Palestine during UN meeting on two-state solution
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.