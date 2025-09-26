China deplores Lin Chia-lung's visit to New York during UN General Assembly

Xinhua) 11:12, September 26, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- China strongly deplores and firmly opposes Lin Chia-lung's visit to New York during the UN General Assembly (UNGA) session, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Thursday.

By letting Lin visit New York during the UNGA session, the United States provides a public stage for the provocation of "Taiwan independence" separatists, Guo said at a regular news briefing when asked to comment on the visit by Lin, head of Taiwan's so-called foreign affairs authorities.

The move amounts to gross interference in China's internal affairs and serious violation of the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, Guo said, adding that it sends a gravely wrong signal to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities sent Lin to New York during the UNGA session to interact with so-called "diplomatic allies" and certain U.S. politicians, and make opportunist attempts wherever possible with a political scheme light as day to solicit foreign support for "Taiwan independence," including from the United States, he said.

"We would like to make it clear to the DPP authorities and those bent on separatism that no good will come of their unjust cause and any provocation aimed at 'Taiwan independence' will inevitably backfire," the spokesperson said.

Guo urged the very few countries still maintaining so-called "diplomatic ties" with Taiwan not to be manipulated and used again and again by "Taiwan independence" forces.

"It is time to see that the one-China principle is where the arc of history bends and public opinion trends. Tying themselves to the 'Taiwan independence' bandwagon will not get them anywhere," he said.

Guo reiterated that there is but one China in the world, Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, and the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China.

"The abiding commitment of the international community to the one-China principle is unshakable. Nothing will stop China from complete reunification," he said.

