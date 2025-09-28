Home>>
China extends condolences over plane crash in Brazil: FM spokesperson
(Xinhua) 14:21, September 28, 2025
BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- China extended its deepest condolences over the passing of Professor Yu Kongjian and the Brazilian personnel onboard the plane crashed in Brazil, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Saturday.
The spokesperson made the remarks answering a query concerning the plane crash that have taken away the Chinese researcher's life earlier this week.
The spokesperson said the safety of Chinese nationals overseas is always a top priority for the Chinese government.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry is working with the Brazilian side to handle well relevant matters and will direct its embassy in Brazil to do their utmost to ensure that all related matters will be properly treated, the spokesperson said.
