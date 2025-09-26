Chinese premier says willing to import more high-quality agricultural products from Cyprus

Xinhua) 12:25, September 26, 2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Thursday said China is willing to import more high-quality agricultural and food products from Cyprus.

Li made the remarks when meeting with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides on the sidelines of the general debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The Chinese premier also urged the Cypriot side to continue to foster a fair, just, and non-discriminatory business environment.

