Home>>
Chinese premier says willing to import more high-quality agricultural products from Cyprus
(Xinhua) 12:25, September 26, 2025
NEW YORK, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Thursday said China is willing to import more high-quality agricultural and food products from Cyprus.
Li made the remarks when meeting with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides on the sidelines of the general debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
The Chinese premier also urged the Cypriot side to continue to foster a fair, just, and non-discriminatory business environment.
(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China, Cyprus pledge closer party exchanges, stronger bilateral cooperation
- China's top legislator holds talks with Cypriot House of Representatives president
- China's top political advisor meets president of Cypriot House of Representatives
- China will continue to support Cyprus in safeguarding national sovereignty -- Chinese FM
- Senior Chinese legislator meets delegation of Cypriot Progressive Party of Working People
- 8th Nicosia Book Fest further enhances China-Cyprus cultural exchanges
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.