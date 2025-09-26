Chinese premier pledges joint efforts with Cyprus to expand trade

Xinhua) 12:24, September 26, 2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Thursday that China is ready to work with Cyprus to continue to expand the scale and optimize the structure of bilateral trade, and explore the potential for cooperation in emerging fields.

Li made the remarks in his meeting with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides on the sidelines of the general debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

