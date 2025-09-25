Home>>
A glimpse of Xinjiang's splendor
(People's Daily App) 15:26, September 25, 2025
Snow-capped peaks, serene lakes, and sweeping grasslands paint Xinjiang's stunning landscapes. As this year marks its 70th founding anniversary of the autonomous region, immerse yourself in its vibrant nature and lively culture!
